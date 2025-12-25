© 2025 Louisville Public Media

15th victim of UPS plane crash dies

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published December 25, 2025 at 9:04 PM EST
The vigil was held at the Teamsters Local 89 union hall.
Justin Hicks
/
KPR
Mourners remembered victims of the Nov. 4 crash at a vigil later that week.

UPS flight 2976 crashed as it attempted to take off on Nov. 4. Local officials said another victim died Christmas Day.

The death toll from last month’s UPS plane crash rose again Thursday.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on social media that Alain Rodriguez Colina died on Christmas Day.

Greenberg said Colina was severely injured in the accident on Nov. 4.

WAVE 3 reports Colina was an employee of Grade A Recycling, a business near the airport that was hit by the plane.

This brings the total number killed by the failed takeoff of UPS flight 2976 to 15.

The federal investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is the News Managing Editor for LPM. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
