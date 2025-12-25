15th victim of UPS plane crash dies

The death toll from last month’s UPS plane crash rose again Thursday.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on social media that Alain Rodriguez Colina died on Christmas Day.

Greenberg said Colina was severely injured in the accident on Nov. 4.

It is with great sadness that I just learned Alain Rodriguez Colina has passed.



Alain is the 15th victim of the UPS Flight 2976 accident. He suffered severe injuries at the time of the crash and passed earlier this Christmas Day.



May Alain’s memory be a blessing. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) December 26, 2025

WAVE 3 reports Colina was an employee of Grade A Recycling, a business near the airport that was hit by the plane.

This brings the total number killed by the failed takeoff of UPS flight 2976 to 15.

The federal investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.