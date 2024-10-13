© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Board of Education approves resolution opposing Amendment 2

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published October 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher speaks with members of the Kentucky Board of Education on Oct. 7.
Joe Ragusa, Kentucky Department of Education
Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher speaks with members of the Kentucky Board of Education on Oct. 7.

The Kentucky Board of Education has passed a resolution supporting public dollars for public education. The statement, approved unanimously this week, opposes Amendment 2 on the November ballot.

If Amendment 2 is approved by voters, the state constitution would be amended allow lawmakers to spend tax dollars for education outside the public school system.

The adopted resolution states the "Kentucky Board of Education is resolute in its position that public tax dollars should be allocated exclusively to public schools within the common system of schools."

Supporters of Amendment 2 say it would give students an education that best fits their needs, regardless of economic status. But opponents argue it will siphon money from an already underfunded public school system that educates 90% of Kentucky students. Before approving the resolution, board members also raised concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency in private and charter schools, as well as their ability to discriminate by choosing which students they accept.

Our common schools accept and welcome all, but they do so in an environment of uncertainty when it comes to adequate funding," stated KBE Chair Sharon Porter Robinson.

Robinson said the resolution isn’t an attempt to sway voters, but reflects the KBE’s support of public schools.

“If we say nothing, then we’re not doing our jobs," commented Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher.

Kentuckians will vote on the amendment on Nov. 5 by checking "yes" or "no" at the ballot box. The measure needs a majority of votes to pass.

 
