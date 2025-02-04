A one-sentence bill by a Kentucky congressman would abolish the U.S. Department of Education

The one-sentence bill reads, “The Department of Education shall terminate on Dec. 31, 2026.”

"Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. should not be in charge of our children’s intellectual and moral development," said U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie in a news release. "States and local communities are best positioned to shape curricula that meet the needs of their students."

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, funding from the federal agency represents about 12% of overall funding for public elementary and secondary schools in the Bluegrass State. The KDE says maintaining that funding, regardless of any federal reorganization, is critical.

"KDE will continue its obligations implementing federal programs such as Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, the Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, just to name a few," said Division Director Jennifer Ginn. "KDE is committed to partnership with our local school districts to provide vibrant and meaningful learning experiences for every Kentucky student.

Besides overseeing the nation’s education system, the U.S. Department of Education has multiple other functions, including data collection, the distribution of financial aid, and ensuring public schools are complying with anti-discrimination laws.

Two programs that the U.S. Department of Education funds are Title 1, which provides financial support to schools with low-income families, and Title 3, which ensures the proper education for English Language Learners (ELL).

As of last fall, more than 60% of Kentucky's public schools operate with federal Title I programs and about 40% of districts utilize Title 3 ELL services.

Abolishing the U.S. Department of Education would require an act of Congress, and while Republican lawmakers in the House may attempt to pass the measure, it’s unlikely to succeed in the Senate where Democrats would likely use the filibuster to block it.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is taking steps to disrupt the Education Department by placing dozens of staff on leave last week.

