Controversial spokesperson to run Louisville mayor’s reelection campaign

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg’s longtime spokesperson who didn’t shy away from butting heads with reporters is leaving Metro Hall.

Kevin Trager, the son of a prominent local banker and a former reporter himself, is now the campaign manager for Greenberg’s 2026 reelection bid, according to Matt Mudd, Greenberg’s new spokesperson.

Mudd said Trager “was given a new role.”

Trager worked on Greenberg’s winning campaign for mayor in the 2022 election cycle and assumed the role as press secretary shortly after. He was quick to call up a reporter and push back against coverage he didn’t see as fair and he was known to lambast local journalists if he didn’t like their tactics.

Last month, he shouted at an LPM intern on the phone after the intern approached Greenberg at a public event to ask about biohazardous waste in the city’s downtown core.

On the flipside, Trager would at times provide no response to reporters inquiring about issues affecting the city.

As press secretary, he earned $115,000 annually, according to a public database of city employee salaries.

In a statement sent via text, Trager said he's honored to be Greenberg's campaign manager. He said Greenberg asked him a few months ago to take on the role.

"As a former local news reporter, I love getting to work with media members every day, and I’m eager to continue working with them as I transition to the campaign," he said.

Mudd, Greenberg’s new spokesperson, said he’s worked for the past four years as a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District.

He said he’s excited about the opportunity to work for the mayor’s office. At the APCD, Mudd earned a $52,000 annual salary.

Greenberg announced his intent to seek reelection last September.

This post was updated.