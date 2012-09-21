WFPK Live Vol. 6 Track Listing
It's here ... the sixth volume in our series of exclusive "member's only" CDs! The on-air portion of our fall membership drive begins Oct. 15th, and this one-of-a-kind disc is yours for a pledge of $150. Your support enables us to keep bringing great artists like this to town ... can we ask you now to do your part and become a member, and get your copy of the CD in the process?
Track listing (all exclusive live performances):
1. Ryan Adams w/Jason Isbell – Oh My Sweet Carolina
2. Harper Blynn – Bound to Break
3. The Features – Another One
4. Heartless Bastards – Simple Feeling
5. Mike Doughty – Vegetable
6. Appalatin – Canta Mi Gente
7. The Jayhawks – Cinnamon Love
8. The Little Willies – Jolene
9. Walk the Moon – Anna Sun
10. Joseph Arthur – Love Never Asks You to Lie
11. Matthew Ryan – Summer in the South
12. Dr. Dog – Lonesome
13. Chris Isaak – Live It Up
14. Karen Lovely – I’ve Had Enough
15. Peter Searcy – Truth Rises
WFPK Live Volume 6 is made possible by Murphy's Camera