WFPK Live Vol. 6 Track Listing

It's here ... the sixth volume in our series of exclusive "member's only" CDs! The on-air portion of our fall membership drive begins Oct. 15th, and this one-of-a-kind disc is yours for a pledge of $150. Your support enables us to keep bringing great artists like this to town ... can we ask you now to do your part and become a member, and get your copy of the CD in the process?

Track listing (all exclusive live performances):

1. Ryan Adams w/Jason Isbell – Oh My Sweet Carolina

2. Harper Blynn – Bound to Break

3. The Features – Another One

4. Heartless Bastards – Simple Feeling

5. Mike Doughty – Vegetable

6. Appalatin – Canta Mi Gente

7. The Jayhawks – Cinnamon Love

8. The Little Willies – Jolene

9. Walk the Moon – Anna Sun

10. Joseph Arthur – Love Never Asks You to Lie

11. Matthew Ryan – Summer in the South

12. Dr. Dog – Lonesome

13. Chris Isaak – Live It Up

14. Karen Lovely – I’ve Had Enough

15. Peter Searcy – Truth Rises

WFPK Live Volume 6 is made possible by Murphy's Camera