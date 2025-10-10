-
Ja’Ceon Terry died by homicide three years ago. Prosecutors haven’t decided if it was a crime.
The rate of children in Kentucky’s foster care system who are reunited with their families has been steadily declining for years — and now it’s the lowest it’s been in over a decade.
Behind the scenes of “Unheard” — KyCIR’s investigation into abuse and neglect in residential foster careKyCIR spent months examining how the state investigates abuse and neglect in residential foster care facilities. Here’s how we did it.
Never before revealed records show children report instances of abuse, neglect and danger in residential care facilities that go unheard and unchecked by state officials.
A report obtained by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services offers new details into what happened at Brooklawn, a foster care facility in Louisville, the day that 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died last July.
Uspiritus-Brooklawn and the estate of 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry reached a private settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, just days after the judge ruled that a former employee could override her confidentiality agreement and testify about mistreatment she said she witnessed while working there.