At an environmental summit in Louisville, people celebrated big plans for the Ohio River Basin and weighed new challenges.
A new plan to protect and restore the waters of the Ohio River Basin recommends dozens of regional solutions to tackle interlinked environmental problems.
A 308-mile stretch of the Ohio River earned the title of National Water Trail this summer. KyCIR’s Morgan Watkins rowed a slice of the path. Here’s what she heard.
The National Wildlife Federation and University of Louisville researchers worked on an ambitious new roadmap to restore the Ohio River Basin.
Louisville’s drinking water utility says a West Virginia factory’s PFAS pollution could cause problems locally. The facility faces a lawsuit for violating its permit.
Drinking water utilities are preparing to meet future federal safety regulations on forever chemicals. Here’s how Louisville Water Co. is approaching the challenge.
Environmentalists say Senate Bill 89 still guts pollution protections for streams and many drinking water supplies.
Environmental advocates, including author Silas House, gathered to urge lawmakers not to pass a bill allowing more water pollution.
Kentucky lawmakers may vote to allow unrestricted pollution of the sources of many drinking water supplies. Here’s where, and how, people could be especially affected.