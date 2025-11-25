© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Ohio River Basin

Wildfire smoke from Canada casts a haze over the Ohio River on July 9, 2023.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
LPM
Wildfire smoke from Canada casts a haze over the Ohio River on July 9, 2023.

The Ohio River Basin

Ongoing coverage about the health of our Ohio River, the threats it faces and the efforts to restore the river.