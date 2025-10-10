Digging In

-
Federal authorities want to deport an Indiana resident who has a green card, which grants permanent residency in the U.S. They kept him in custody after a judge said he could be released on bond.
The National Wildlife Federation and University of Louisville researchers worked on an ambitious new roadmap to restore the Ohio River Basin.
On the 50th anniversary of school integration in Louisville, two education reporters talk about how integration is working today.
The state's opioid commission is changing the way it tracks how millions in settlement money get spent.
The New York Times dug in to the reasons why police can’t solve more murders and the impact it has on Louisville families.
Louisville’s drinking water utility says a West Virginia factory’s PFAS pollution could cause problems locally. The facility faces a lawsuit for violating its permit.
John Cheves with the Lexington Herald Leader reported on a “perfect storm” brewing inside Kentucky’s child care centers.
Reporters with the Courier Journal spent months examining workplace issues at the giant Blue Oval SK Battery Park in Glendale.
Hear what the city’s education reporters are looking for ahead of a pair of Tuesday forums with JCPS superintendent finalists.
Hear from a Jefferson County Public Schools student about what it means to have a school bus again.