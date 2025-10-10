Dirty Business

-
In lawsuits, DRC Emergency Services allegedly put workers' health at risk, underpaid subcontractors, broke deals with business partners and misrepresented their experience to obtain contracts.
Local governments use federal funds to buy hundreds of homes damaged during last year’s deadly floods.
The company hired to lead the cleanup of the mess left behind the 2022 floods in eastern Kentucky now faces several lawsuits.
An investigation by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting found failures in the state and federal government’s attempt to clean up debris and dangerous materials left by catastrophic flooding in July 2022.