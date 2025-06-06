JCPS to provide free meals for students this summer in Louisville

Kids in Louisville can get free meals at 119 sites during the summer on weekdays through July 25.

The meals will be served to children 18 and under at 38 mobile stops and 10 community partner locations. Free hot breakfast and lunches will be available at 68 school sites.

Last summer, JCPS officials served more than 136,000 breakfasts and 240,000 lunches, said Terina Edington, the executive administrator of JCPS Nutrition Services.

She said the food is made fresh every day.

The summer program fills the gap for kids who depend on the two meals a day during the school year.

“We know that kids who are hungry don't learn as well, and they struggle to concentrate,” said JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio.

At Carter Traditional Elementary School, where city and school officials launched the program Friday, every student is provided a free breakfast and lunch during the school year. And Whitney Hodge, the school’s principal, said they also offer a food pantry.

“We live in a food desert, and so the nearest grocery store is not near at all,” she said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said food insecurity and poverty are major problems in the city that he and other officials struggle to address.

“I'm working so hard to address the root causes of poverty in every way that we can,” he said.