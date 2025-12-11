A new animal care campus hopes to relieve Kentucky’s overcrowded shelters and vet shortages

According to a report from the Kentucky Humane Society, “Kentucky’s dogs and cats — and the families who love them — are in crisis.” In addition, the state ranks among the 10 worst for access to veterinary care.

Recently, Kentucky Humane Society broke ground on a new $37 million Animal and Community Campus designed to address problems like overcrowding, lack of vet access and rising demand for low-cost pet care.

LPM’s Ayisha Jaffer spoke with Executive Director Alisa Gray about what’s behind the crisis, what this new space could mean for pets and families.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Ayisha Jaffer: Congratulations, because you've just done a groundbreaking on a new facility. Can you just tell us a bit about what drove the Kentucky Humane Society to take on this venture and just details about what this facility will be?

Alisa Gray: We realized we were in need of a central location, being able to put all of our programs and services under one roof just to be more efficient. It is 16 to 18 months until completion, so we're hoping for summer of 2027.

AJ: What's going to be different about this facility?

AG: Everything under one roof. Our SNIP (Spay/Neuter Incentive Program) clinic. We're opening a brick-and-mortar clinic for the public. The cost of care is up 40% since COVID. So a lot of people can't just go and get their animal their basic vaccinations. If they need something like a preventative, we'll be able to treat it at a very low cost.

AJ: It sounds like it's a response as well to several crises that are happening at once. So what do you see as the main forces driving all these problems here in Kentucky?

AG: Spaying and neutering, that's really the number one way to end overpopulation. We have to stop puppies and kittens from being born and find homes for all the current animals that are already in the shelter. So for us, when we opened our SNIP clinic, the first 10 years, we eventually saw a reduction of animals coming into the Kentucky Humane Society and Metro Animal Services by about 55%, which was a huge accomplishment.

Then COVID happened. So one of the biggest impacts was the halting of spay/neuter in Kentucky. We had to stop spay/neuter for about two months. So we are seeing so many puppies and kittens across Kentucky and honestly across the nation.

This is a national problem. Puppies and kittens are everywhere again. So shelters are full. They're at capacity or over capacity.

AJ: Kentucky is among the 10 worst states for vet access. Why is this the case? And what are the consequences?

AG: Unfortunately, in rural Kentucky communities, there’s a severe shortage of veterinarians. In rural Kentucky, over 90% of clients have never seen a veterinarian. About 30% of our animals come from rural Kentucky, and a good amount of them have never seen a veterinarian. A lot of them have not been indoors, so they're under-socialized.

A lot come with things like parvo or heartworm because they've never been vaccinated or haven't had flea and tick preventative. It's a real crisis.

AJ: Another heartbreaking thing about this, a big part of this crisis, is also trying to keep pets in their homes. Kentucky Humane Society has programs that actually help families before they reach the point of surrender. Can you explain why these programs were created and how they work?

AG: It was about 10 years ago we started our Pet Retention Services Program. We try to keep pets in the home. There's great families out there. They want to keep their pets. Sometimes, things just happen and they need a little assistance.

So if we can provide a voucher for behavior training or just talk them through a situation — a new pet coming into the home and the other pet not liking them — whatever the case may be, we try to assist them and keep that pet in the home.

AJ: For anyone listening who wants to support this work or get involved, what's the best place to start?

AG: Fostering is great. We provide everything. We provide all the resources you would need: medical care, food — all that good stuff.

Volunteering, of course. We always need help in the shelter — people to come just walk and play with the animals.