One dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Kentucky State University

Frankfort Police Department officials reported that they have a suspect in custody after a shooting left one person dead and another in critical, but stable, condition at Kentucky State University.

“At this time, KSU campus is on lockdown until further notice,” the police department said in a statement at 3:35 pm Tuesday. “The department and university will release more details as they become available.”

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed on social media that there had been injuries and said law enforcement were on the scene.

“Let’s pray for all those affected,” Beshear wrote.

A Frankfort Police Department assistant chief told Fox 56 News that the shooting took place at Young Hall, a KSU dorm.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said in a statement that he was proud of the law enforcement response even as he expressed “deep sadness” over the shooting.

“I ask that we join as a community during this time,” Mueller said. “Please pray for the victims, their families, the students and faculty as they deal with their profound grief.”

