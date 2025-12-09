© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

One dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Kentucky State University

Kentucky Public Radio | By Sylvia Goodman
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:56 PM EST
The arch over an entrance into Kentucky State University
Wikimedia Commons
/
Public Domain
The shooting at Kentucky State University left one person dead, and another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect is in custody after the shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Frankfort Police Department officials reported that they have a suspect in custody after a shooting left one person dead and another in critical, but stable, condition at Kentucky State University.

“At this time, KSU campus is on lockdown until further notice,” the police department said in a statement at 3:35 pm Tuesday. “The department and university will release more details as they become available.”

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed on social media that there had been injuries and said law enforcement were on the scene.

“Let’s pray for all those affected,” Beshear wrote.

A Frankfort Police Department assistant chief told Fox 56 News that the shooting took place at Young Hall, a KSU dorm.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said in a statement that he was proud of the law enforcement response even as he expressed “deep sadness” over the shooting.

“I ask that we join as a community during this time,” Mueller said. “Please pray for the victims, their families, the students and faculty as they deal with their profound grief.”

This story may be updated.
Tags
News public safety
Sylvia Goodman
Sylvia Goodman is Kentucky Public Radio’s Capitol reporter. Email her at sgoodman@lpm.org and follow her on Bluesky at @sylviaruthg.lpm.org.
See stories by Sylvia Goodman
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.