The first case of coronavirus in a snow leopard was confirmed today, right here in Louisville. Three zoo leopards are mildly symptomatic.
We know that all dogs go to heaven, but what happens to the Louisville Zoo animals when they die?
Take a gander at Louisville's expansive green spaces for the answer.
They’re territorial, a little messy, pretty loud -- and their numbers are growing locally. But with the help of experts, we took a second look at geese.
Curious Louisville is living at the Kentucky State Fair for a week! Ask us your questions!
Councilman Brandon Coan wants a state statute expanded to protect residents who seek to remove pets and domestic animals from unattended, hot vehicles.
The Kentucky Humane Society's new Sam Swope Pet Retreat doesn't look like an animal shelter, or even a fancy veterinary hospital.
"Wanna do a story on urban foxes?" It was a casual -- almost offhand -- question from my editor. In all the newsrooms in all the world, he walked into mine.
An advertisement running on at least four local radio stations has the Kentucky Humane Society worried about its reputation -- and its funding.