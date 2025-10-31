As SNAP runs out, here’s where to find food and donate in Louisville and Southern Indiana

By Saturday, more than half a million Kentuckians will be without food assistance as the U.S. Department of Agriculture runs out of money for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In Louisville, 84,000 residents rely on SNAP benefits, according to city officials, and a federal government shutdown, inflation and rising groceries prices are looming over households.

At the Highlands Community Ministries food pantry, executive director Troy Burden said he is unsure if his team will be able to supply the influx of people in need.

“I think the biggest thing right now is the fear of not knowing what will happen in November,” Burden said Thursday.

Linette Lowe is the president of the Association for Community Ministries, an umbrella organization that supports local food pantries, including the one in the Highlands. She said some food pantries are already seeing a 13% increase in visitors over the last month, and called this “a moment of crisis.”

“Regardless of politics, I think we all agree that people should not go hungry. Full stop,” Lowe said.

She said the impacts of food insecurity are striking across age groups, from young adults choosing work over schooling so they can support their families to elders choosing between paying for medications or food.

Nonprofit leaders and city officials in Louisville and Southern Indiana are expanding their resources for SNAP recipients. Lowe said more community members should step in if they can.

“When our government is failing us, we are stepping up,” she said.

Lowe said the food needs depend on the area of town, but she recommends less canned vegetables donations.

Local pantries need protein-rich foods, boxed milks and foods with snap-top lids, which don’t require can openers, to better assist seniors and those experiencing homelessness. It’s best to donate meals that are easy to prepare for large families, Burden said.

On Friday, Metro United Way launched the Hardship to Hope Food Relief Fund which will provide digital Kroger gift cards to SNAP recipients with at least one child under 18 or an elderly person in the home. This includes families in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby, Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties.

Opportunities this weekend

City officials have established a pop-up drive-through and drop-off location at Cardinal Stadium in the Bronze Lot (3246 S. Floyd St.) on Sunday, Nov. 2, from noon-2 p.m.

Collection boxes will also be available at local events this weekend.

Thru the Ville 5K, Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9-11 a.m., 2550 S. Floyd St.

Throo the Boo 2025, Saturday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

In Charlestown, Indiana, officials announced this week they’re activating the Charlestown Cares network. The city is partnering with First Baptist Charlestown on Saturday, Nov. 1 for a food drive from 5- to 7 p.m. during the church’s fall festival. Each donation comes with a raffle for a $25 Jay C Food Store gift card.

Food pantries

All 13 community food pantries under the Association for Community Ministries serve as drop-off and collection locations. The association offers an online map for finding the closest food pantry.

Central Louisville Community Ministries: 809 S. 4th St., Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Eastern Area Community Ministries: 9104 Westport Rd., Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries: 9300 Beulah Church Rd., Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Highlands Community Ministries: 1228 E. Breckinridge St., Mondays-Fridays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jeffersontown Area Ministries: 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Mondays-Thursdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ministries United South Central Louisville, or MUSCL: 1207 Hart Ave., Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Shively Area Ministries: 4415 Dixie Hwy., Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tuesday 1:30-4 p.m.

Sister Visitor Center: 2235 W. Market St., Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

South Louisville Community Ministries: 415 ½ W. Ashland Ave., Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Southwest Community Ministries: 8504 Terry Rd., Mondays-Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

St. Matthews Area Ministries: 319 Browns Ln., Mondays-Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

United Crescent Hill Ministries: 150 State St., Mondays-Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

West Louisville Community Ministry: 3146 W. Broadway, Mondays-Thursdays, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The following locations in Louisville plan to keep their food pantries open while supplies last:

Jewish Family and Career Services offers its food pantry to residents who live in the 40205, 40207, 40218 and 40220 ZIP codes.

Dare to Care’s Mobile Pantries will travel around Kentuckiana nearly every day throughout the month of November.

Hot meals

Free hot meals will be served at the following locations, with times varying based on breakfast, lunch and dinner services.

The Salvation Army of Louisville: 911 S. Brook St., daily, breakfast 6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m. dinner for women and children at 4:45 p.m.; men at 5:15 p.m.

Loaves and Fishes: 500 E. Caldwell St., Saturdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Franciscan Shelter House: 748 S. Preston St. Mondays-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Additional hot meal locations are listed on Louisville Metro Government’s website.

JCPS families

Through the Community Eligibility Provision, more than half a million Kentucky students are fed at school for free. This includes students in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Nutrition services executive administrator Terina Edington said Friday the district has secured federal funding for the program through November, and all students will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Jess Clark / KyCIR JCPS has secured federal funding to feed its students for free through November.

“We're hoping that this will be over very soon, and by the end of November, the federal government will be back up and running is normal,” she said. “If not, those are conversations that will have to be had at that time.”

Edington said JCPS is prepared to feed additional students who don’t typically get free meals. The district also has 74 locations for after-school supper programs. Families must contact their school to find their closest location, Edington said.

Eliminating CEP was highlighted in Project 2025, a conservative guidebook for President Donald Trump’s first 180 days in office, according to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. For now, Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration have not decided whether to eliminate the program.

Southern Indiana

In Southern Indiana, multiple food pantries are available.

Some locations are by appointment only.

The Community Corner at the Floyd County Library has pickup appointments for limited hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Day bags are available Mondays-Fridays from 9-11 a.m. at the greeter’s desk.

The Salvation Army in New Albany and in Clarksville have appointments Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ins are accepted on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., or until the food is gone. Food pantry officials said there will be a different day for walk-ins in December.

Some places are serving free hot meals while supplies last.

Aprile Rickert and Jess Clark contributed reporting. This story may be updated.