Gov. Andy Beshear is sending the National Guard to help staff food banks as about 600,000 Kentuckians experience delays in SNAP benefits from the federal government.
Tens of thousands of Louisville residents rely on federal food assistance. Local efforts to support food pantries aim to meet high demand while SNAP benefits are interrupted.
A report released Thursday finds nearly 323,000 children are obese in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
Advocates in the Ohio Valley say more than two million people in the region who use food stamp benefits would be affected by proposed changes.
The Trump administration is proposing a change to how the federal poverty threshold is calculated, which could kick some out of aid programs.
President Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to get more people off government aid and into the workforce so they can become self-sufficient.
The federal government is considering a work requirement for some people who get food assistance through SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Benefits for February have come early as a temporary fix to avoid anticipated disruptions should the shutdown drag into another month.
Rules require adults ages 18 to 59 with no children or disabilities to work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week in order to keep benefits.
Money for SNAP runs out in September and federal lawmakers have to reauthorize funding for the program as part of the Farm Bill.