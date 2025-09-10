Longtime Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw dies at 81

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw died Wednesday morning, according to an announcement from her office.

Office of Jefferson County Clerk / Submitted Bobbie Holsclaw, the long-serving Jefferson County Clerk, died Sept. 10, 2025.

Many Louisville residents may not remember any other county clerk. Holsclaw, a Republican, was first elected to the Clerk’s Office in 1998 and was serving her seventh consecutive term. For more than two decades, Holsclaw ran elections in Jefferson County and maintained motor vehicle and marriage records.

Holsclaw sought to modernize the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office by offering more services and records online. She was also the first clerk to “implement private voting for visually impaired and physically challenged voters,” according to her office.

Under state law, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will appoint a temporary replacement to serve as the Jefferson County Clerk until the next local election, which will be held in November 2026.

Ashley Tinius, director of communications for the Clerk’s Office, said details about the transition and arrangements for a memorial service will be announced in the coming days.