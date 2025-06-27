© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Final public feedback session for LMPD independent monitor this Saturday

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
People in discussion around several small tables
Roberto Roldan
/
LPM
Louisville Metro is hosting community sessions for feedback on who to hire to oversee police reform progress.

Louisville Metro wants to know what residents want from an independent monitor, which will track the city’s progress in implementing police reforms.

Louisville officials plan to issue a request for proposals to see what organizations or people are interested in being the independent monitor as the city undertakes police reform without federal oversight. And they’re asking residents to weigh in on what qualities they want them to have.

At the first session earlier this month, residents were asked what qualities or traits they want the monitor to have. LaCanda Martin, who lives in the Parkland neighborhood, said she wants someone that can hold the police department accountable.

“There’s no way I should be able to look at the police, the people whose whole mission is to protect and serve, and I’m not being protected or served,” she said.

Seneca Park resident Ray Triplett said he wants to see a monitor that’s committed to connecting with community members.

“My concept of outreach is getting out into the community and being visible,” he said.

Multiple residents said they want a monitor from outside of Louisville, someone who is above local politics.

City officials will attend Saturday’s meeting to hear more feedback from residents. It will be held at the Newburg Community Center starting at 10 a.m.
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
