Second Louisville police shooting in April, one man injured

At 10:36 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a 911 call at the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Camp Taylor neighborhood. The caller told dispatchers there was a man in the home who was intoxicated, and that the man got in an argument with the caller and grabbed a gun, firing at the floor.

When officers arrived, police said the man was holding a gun to his head in the driveway while other people were hiding in the home. According to LMPD officials, the man went back inside the house, and officers told him to drop the gun.

One officer followed the man inside the house and shot him in the arm. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, and according to Deputy Chief Ryan Bates , the man's injury was non-life threatening. As of Monday, LMPD officials, who later identified the man as 55-year-old Daniel Gish, said he is still in the hospital.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will lead the investigation. Bates said the body camera footage from the officers involved will be released in 10 business days.

A police spokesperson later identified the officer involved in the shooting as Sgt. Kristopher Pedigo. He’s been with LMPD since 2007, and he received an award for “distinguished lifesaving” in 2019.

Courtesy / LMPD LMPD Sgt. Kristopher Pedigo

Saturday’s police shooting occurred less than a week after the first police shooting this month . Officers shot and killed a man who was holding a knife and appeared to be intoxicated on Easter Sunday in Crescent Hill.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office later identified the man as 36-year-old Ahtume Martell Lamar McCollum.

This story has been updated with additional information.

