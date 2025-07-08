Jury recommends maximum sentences for two men found guilty of Crystal Rogers murder

A jury in Bowling Green handed down guilty verdicts Tuesday on all counts for the two men on trial for the murder of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers.

The jury took just three-and-a-half hours to reach its conclusion.

After a short break following the delivery of the verdict, jurors recommended a sentence of life in prison for Brooks Houck on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He's the former boyfriend of Rogers who fathered a child with her.

Jurors recommended a sentence of 25 years for co-defendant Joseph Lawson on charges of conspiracy to murder and evidence tampering.

Final sentencing is scheduled for August 21st.

Lawson's father, Steve Lawson, was found guilty of the same charges as his son in a previous trial held in Bowling Green and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Rogers disappeared over the Fourth of July holiday ten years ago in Nelson County, and her body has never been found.

The case drew widespread attention and was the subject of several "true crime" television programs and podcasts.

Family and friends of Rogers wept and hugged after the guilty verdicts were delivered Tuesday.

Many of them wore pink today and throughout the trial. They said that was in honor of Rogers, who loved the color.

