U of L students, faculty seek transparency amid threats to DEI

Given the rise of anti-DEI legislation across Kentucky and other states, University of Louisville student Savannah Dowell regularly monitors the university’s website for changes. When Dowell checked the Office of Institutional Equity’s website last week, she said she found it “gutted” and looking stripped down from its previous version. The site no longer featured events, news, and publications, and lacked robust information on the Cultural and Equity Center and diversity initiatives.

Dowell said she noticed the changes around the time a key piece of legislation was introduced in the Kentucky state legislature: House Bill 4, which would end diversity initiatives and shutter DEI offices in public universities and colleges. She said she suspected the redone website had to do with the bill, so she reached out to university leaders to learn more.

In an email exchange reviewed by LPM News, a university leader told Dowell they were “updating and refreshing the website” and that the website needed to be reorganized and restructured over the next few weeks to accommodate new staff and services. Dowell said he found their response lacking. She wants more transparency from the administration.

“Students are not happy with the administration and their willingness to just roll over and take whatever the federal and state laws are going to say, rather than prioritize the well being of their students,” Dowell said.

A U of L administration spokesperson did not answer LPM News’ questions about when they changed the website or if it had to do with new anti-DEI legislation, instead referring to an internal statement about HB 4. The statement said the administration would review legislative bills and actions and has an “unwavering commitment to student success.”

In 2023, after Kim Schatzel became president, the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was renamed the Office of Institutional Equity.

Dowell said while U of L leadership has held meetings with students and faculty, she doesn’t feel like university administration is listening to their concerns and demands.

“They didn't even offer any sort of support in this email to us either. No ‘If you're struggling during these times of political strife, reach out to the counseling center or the Cultural and Equity Center’, none of that,” she said.

Earlier this month, communities across four Kentucky campuses organized by the United Campus Workers union rallied in support of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. At U of L, a coalition of faculty and students sent an open letter to the administration detailing demands to support and protect employees, students and programs in the event of the bill becoming law.

On February 13, HB 4 was introduced. Under the bill, all university DEI offices would be ordered to shutter by June 30. Colleges would be prevented from putting resources towards DEI initiatives. The bill interprets DEI initiatives as a way to “promote or provide differential treatment or benefits” based on a person’s religion, race, sex or national origin.

‘We want a seat at the table’

It’s not just students who are disappointed. Some U of L faculty say they’re in the dark about possible DEI policy changes and what happens next.

Cara Snyder, assistant professor at U of L’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies department, said university leaders haven't made their strategy clear. Snyder said she understands that the administration is navigating unfamiliar terrain, but she doesn’t know how they would prepare faculty or tackle the impact if the bill becomes law.

In its current format, the bill has far-reaching effects, impacting employee hiring, student housing and scholarships, along with student admissions and recruitment.

“We want a seat at the table. We have knowledge in these areas and things to share and contribute, and we're being left out of conversations and then left to deal with impacts that are affecting students,” she said.

Snyder is concerned about the future of the Cultural and Equity Center, and what it would mean for students.

“The students here really rely on Institutional Equity initiatives. The Culture [Cultural and Equity] Center is a place that is really used and cherished by our students, and needed to help them succeed and thrive. A lot of U of L has been so active because those programs here are essential,” she said.

For Snyder, a flicker of assurance came in the form of a line in the internal statement by Schatzel: “No one would lose their employment if the bill becomes law.”

Like many others, Snyder is scrambling for answers to questions about what would happen to faculty members if an entire department shutters, or how she and her colleagues would be protected from potential harassment.

On Friday, U of L informed staff that it is implementing a hiring freeze, with leaders citing uncertainty about federal funding due to policy changes directed by President Donald Trump.

For now, Snyder wants to support her students and colleagues. Snyder said she considers her classrooms sacred spaces for students to share their thoughts and feelings about events unfolding across the country.