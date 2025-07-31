Louisville continues its crackdown on copper wire theft

Louisville Metro is cracking down on people stealing copper wire from light poles and utility lines, leaving some parts of Interstate 65 and the Watterson Expressway in the dark.

Metro Council approved an ordinance Thursday night instituting new penalties for people who steal copper wire from public infrastructure. In addition to any other criminal penalties, possessing infrastructure wiring will now be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500 or a year in jail. The ordinance also creates a host of new regulations on scrap metal recyclers.

District 19 Council Member Anthony Piagentini, who heads the Republican caucus, said ahead of the vote that the ordinance is a good start in trying to get ahold of this problem.

“This is a scourge on this community what is going on related to copper theft,” Piagentini said. “This a tool that now we can move forward with. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and hope it helps along with all the other things we’re doing.”

The ordinance, which was written by District 11 Council Member Kevin Kramer, passed on a 23-1-1 vote.

Licensed recyclers will have to aid police in their investigations into copper wire theft. Under the law, these businesses will have to take photos of individuals selling them restricted metals, as well as photos of their vehicle and driver’s license. Similar to pawn shops, metal recyclers will have to keep a ledger of these transactions.

Moving forward, businesses purchasing scrap metals will only be allowed to pay people selling copper wire in a check sent directly to the seller's home.

The ordinance is part of a larger effort by Louisville officials to stop copper wire theft.

The crime has been increasing in recent years, fueled by rising copper prices, and its hit cities across the U.S . The theft of copper wire has damaged streetlights, telephone service and the power grid. In Louisville, a neighborhood was left without internet access and entire sections of the local interstate roads no longer have working lighting.

Late last year, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the creation of the Critical Infrastructure Task Force focused on identifying and arresting thieves. The task force is a partnership between the Louisville Metro Police Department, LG&E, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and AT&T.

Police announced in February that they had arrested a group of four people accused of stealing more than 300 pounds of copper wire.

AT&T and KYTC are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of copper wire thieves.