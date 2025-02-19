Louisville music venue hosts benefit concert to support flood recovery efforts

Over a dozen musicians are gathering Thursday at Whirling Tiger for a benefit concert.

All proceeds from the “It’s Got to Be Kentucky for Me: A Flood Relief Benefit” will go towards flood recovery efforts.

The concert is Thursday at 7 p.m. with a $20 suggested donation at the door. Alongside musical acts, several people have donated items for a silent auction.

Counties and communities across the state were inundated with rain over the weekend. Eastern Kentucky was hit particularly hard with flooding .

For McKinley Moore, Whirling Tiger production manager and booking partner, the fallout of the storm is close to home.

“That’s where I’m from,” Moore said. “I grew up in Martin County, lived in Paintsville, and they’ve got hit pretty hard.”

Many people in the region were still recovering from the floods that left a wake of destruction in 2022.

Moore approached Whirling Tiger owner Mark Evans with the idea to do a benefit concert.

“We just started sort of brainstorming, like on Monday, and just started texting friends that are musicians and just sort of pieced it together,” Evans said.

Evans said he and Moore reached out to people who they knew cared about eastern Kentucky.

“We intentionally reached out to people that are influenced by Appalachian culture, music,” Evans said.

The benefit is a chance to raise money and recognize the cultural and economic impact of the Appalachian region.

“It’s taken for granted a lot, the culture and the music that has come from there,” Moore said. “And beyond that, that part of the state has powered the country for many years and we don’t really treat them with the respect that they deserve.”

For Moore, the quick response and willingness to help from his colleagues in the music scene speaks volumes.

“The music community is pretty tight-knit,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of caring people and it’s pretty heartwarming to see.”