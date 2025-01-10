How Louisville Zoo, zookeepers prepare for winter weather

Louisville has been inundated with snow and ice in the wake of Winter Storm Blair , and the city is preparing for another round of snow predicted for Friday .

For some that means running to the grocery store on the hunt for bread, milk and eggs, others are preemptively salting their driveways.

Heather Dishon / Louisville Zoo The Louisville Zoo is open for guests willing to brave the cold and spend time looking at animals.

At the Louisville Zoo, keepers are managing plans to keep more than 1,200 animals safe and warm in below-freezing temperatures.

“We're always going to be here because the animals can't leave,” said Dan Maloney, director of the Louisville Zoo.

Ahead of inclement weather, Maloney said they make plans to have keepers on-sight no matter the weather.

“We always have night keepers that are staying anyway, but when we're looking at potential snow coming or anything else, we'll often keep more people overnight,” Maloney said.

Zoo staff stayed overnight during this past week’s winter weather at buildings on the zoo’s property to ensure hazardous road conditions wouldn’t prevent animals from getting the care they need.

Planning for weather-related emergencies is a key part of the zoo's work. When hurricanes sweep through parts of the country like Florida, keepers aren’t the only ones calling other zoo buildings home for the night.

In addition to the extra overnight staff, the Louisville Zoo has backup generators and heaters ready to make indoor enclosures as cozy as possible for residents who are used to balmier climates.

“They're also planning to make sure that we don't have doors that freeze where you can't shift them out, or at least give animals the opportunity to go out if they would like to go outside,” Maloney said. “We are mindful that some animals get more food during this time of the year, they're using more energy, so they require more food.”

Some animals are in their element in the cold. Polar bear Qannik has been enjoying the snow alongside seals, sea lions, and snow leopards.

1 of 3 — Zoo Snow_ Polar Bear Bo_by Kyle Shepherd_010825.jpg Male polar bear Bo has been romping about in his snow-covered habitat. Kyle Shepard / Louisville Zoo 2 of 3 — Zoo Snow_ Lynx Matilda_Angela Johnson_010725.jpg Lynx Matilda was on the prowl in her snow-covered enclosure. Angela Johnson / Louisville Zoo 3 of 3 — Zoo Snow_ Tiger in snow_by Kyle Shepherd_010725.jpg The zoo's Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are enjoying a climate a bit closer to home during Louisville's winter weather. Kyle Shepard / Louisville Zoo

One of the zoo's newest residents, Sumatran tiger cub Kaji, experienced his first big snow this past week.

“He's a little trooper,” Maloney said. “He's had some access outside, and he's just like any cub, any youngster, seems to have a lot of fun, kind of frolicking.”

While the zoo was closed early in the week, it reopened Tuesday, clearing the parking lot and walking path for visitors willing to brave the cold.

“When people are all cooped up inside, they can come out and, you know, enjoy themselves here, walk and try to wear the kids out a little bit if they want to,” Maloney said.

The zoo is currently partnered with Dare to Care for Wild Winter Days which offers discounted tickets in exchange for canned food donations.