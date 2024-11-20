© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Person in custody of Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital, 3rd jail death this year

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST
The front entrance of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LPM
There have been three in-custody deaths at the downtown Louisville jail so far in 2024.

A man incarcerated at the downtown Louisville jail died at the hospital Tuesday, shortly after corrections officers found him unresponsive.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections reported its third in-custody death of the year on Tuesday. LMDC officials said department and police officials are investigating.

At 8:17 p.m., LMDC officers found a 54-year-old white man unresponsive, officials said in a statement. Officers and medical staff began life-saving measures until EMS could arrive. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

By 9 p.m. the man was pronounced dead.

LMDC Chief Jerry Collins called Metro Corrections professional standards unit and Louisville Metro Police’s public integrity unit to initiate an investigation into the death, which is standard protocol.

Officials said they are waiting for the coroner’s office to notify the man’s family before they release any more information about his identity.

Two weeks ago, a 53-year-old Black woman — who was later identified as Shawnta Hughes — died in custody at the downtown jail.

In May, Richard Graham, 34, died of suspected drug overdose.

In a statement, LMDC spokesperson, Jason Logsdon said the investigations into Hughes and Graham’s deaths are ongoing.
Tags
News LouisvilleRace & EquityJefferson County
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.