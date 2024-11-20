Person in custody of Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital, 3rd jail death this year

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections reported its third in-custody death of the year on Tuesday. LMDC officials said department and police officials are investigating.

At 8:17 p.m., LMDC officers found a 54-year-old white man unresponsive, officials said in a statement. Officers and medical staff began life-saving measures until EMS could arrive. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

By 9 p.m. the man was pronounced dead.

LMDC Chief Jerry Collins called Metro Corrections professional standards unit and Louisville Metro Police’s public integrity unit to initiate an investigation into the death, which is standard protocol.

Officials said they are waiting for the coroner’s office to notify the man’s family before they release any more information about his identity.

Two weeks ago, a 53-year-old Black woman — who was later identified as Shawnta Hughes — died in custody at the downtown jail.

In May, Richard Graham, 34, died of suspected drug overdose.

In a statement, LMDC spokesperson, Jason Logsdon said the investigations into Hughes and Graham’s deaths are ongoing.