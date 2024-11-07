Woman dies in downtown Louisville jail, 2nd in-custody death this year

On Wednesday, officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections reported a 53-year-old Black woman died in custody. It’s the second jail death this year and the 17th since 2021.

Corrections officers found the woman unresponsive around 4:31 p.m., according to LMDC officials. Officers and medical staff began life-saving measures until local EMS could arrive, officials said, and about an hour later EMS pronounced the woman dead.

“Our condolences are with the family. Anytime there is a loss of life it is tragic, for everyone involved, and we are all impacted here at Metro Corrections,” said LMDC Chief Jerry Collins in an emailed statement.

Collins called the Metro Corrections professional standards unit and the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit to launch an investigation into the death.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman. In an email statement, officials said they are waiting to notify her family before they release any more information.



Jail deaths this year

This ongoing investigation marks the second in-custody death reported this year.

LMDC reported its first jail death of the year in May. Richard Graham, 34, died of a suspected overdose the morning after he was put in custody for receiving stolen property.

In a press conference following his death, Monica Graham, Richard Graham’s mother, said the last time she spoke to her son was around 7:30 p.m. on May 18, the day he was arrested.

Twelve hours later, she said she received a call about her son’ death from the Jefferson County Coroner. Since then, Monica Graham said the family has not heard from LMDC or the coroner with any more information about his death.

“The system has failed my son,” Monica Graham said.

Giselle Rhoden / LPM Monica Graham (far right) said she wants to speak with LMDC and Metro Government officials: “We need to stop hiding what's going on and get to the bottom of it, because there's no way that this is supposed to be a safe place. I know this is jail. I know it's not the Marriott or the Omni, but it’s still a jail where people's children, family members come. You want to know that they're at least safe.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of KY (ACLU-KY) and Graham’s family called for more accountability and jail reform. The family has several questions about the events that led up to their family member’s suspected overdose.

Graham’s aunt, Jacqueline Davis works at a residential care facility where she is required to check on patients in a scheduled rotation many times a day. She said she wonders how often LMDC officers check on people in custody.

“When you got drugs running through the facility, .... they need to do a lot better with the way that they are taking care of the people that they are supposed to be taking care of,” Davis said.

In May, LMDC officials said in an emailed statement that they are looking for “new innovative ways to attempt to keep drugs and contraband out of our facility.”

On Thursday, ACLU-KY Executive Director Amber Dukes said these deaths call attention to the medical resources that are available for those in-custody .

“We continue to say, ‘an arrest is not a death sentence,'” Dukes said. “LMDC is charged with the care of all of the folks that are in their custody.”

Dukes said the family still doesn’t have any more details about Graham’s death. Dukes said the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Graham’s suspected overdose happened less than 48 hours after golf star Scottie Scheffler was booked at LMDC earlier this year.

On May 17, a police officer arrested the athlete outside the Valhalla Golf Club after he allegedly ignored traffic directions. Scheffler left the jail just over an hour after his booking, because a judge approved his promise to appear in court later.

He then returned to the golf course on time to compete in the PGA Championship. Two weeks later , a judge approved a motion to drop all charges against Scheffler.

Jacob Munoz contributed to this reporting.