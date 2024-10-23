Noel family seeks to sell multiple properties as criminal, civil cases continue

Misty Noel, who is married to former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel , has requested she be able to sell several properties “as soon as possible.” According to a motion filed by Misty Noel’s attorney, Bart McMahon, she can no longer afford the mortgage on the properties on her salary alone.

They include a historic house on Turnberry Drive in Jeffersonville, a vacation home in Naples, Florida and a pole barn where Jamey Noel has stored his extensive collection of, in some cases, stolen, vehicles.

Proceeds from the sales would be deposited to the court and paid to the state to satisfy the family’s legal obligations.

Misty and Jamey Noel’s daughter, Kasey, also wants to sell her home on Old Salem Road.

Misty Noel and two other daughters request that the court not order the sale of the family's main home at Old Tay Bridge, allowing them to keep it with a lien, pending the sale of other properties.

Noel pleaded guilty in August to 27 felonies including theft, tax evasion and money laundering. He was sentenced last week to 15 years, 12 in prison, as part of a plea agreement. The Indiana Department of Correction website shows his earliest possible release date as June 5, 2033.

His charges include that he stole from the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS, which he operated.

His wife Misty and daughter Kasey are also charged with theft and tax evasion, for allegations they used New Chapel credit cards for personal items and services.

The Indiana Attorney General's Office brought two civil cases earlier this year seeking to get back millions from Noel, his family and associates.

That includes money investigators say Jamey and Misty’s two other daughter’s benefitted from, through college tuition and expenses. They are not charged with any crimes.

In the request to sell the properties, filed in one of the attorney general cases, Misty Noel’s attorney says that “the suit is about recouping public funds. Yet the respondent has been willing and able to sell the property for that purpose, but the petitioner has so far refused consent while the respondent is unable to pay the mortgages any longer.”

The family has been prevented from selling the properties under agreements entered earlier this year. Misty Noel’s motion also asks for “relief from the agreed restraining order that frees her from the mortgage obligations for Naples and Turnberry pending their sales.”

The filing says it is also “very likely that Misty Noel will be incarcerated by the end of the year or soon in 2025,” and that “selling the properties makes sense, along with the contents, yet the state has witheld approval despite having received an appraisal and qualifications of a realtor for the Naples property.”

At a hearing earlier this month, it was revealed that Misty and Kasey Noel’s cases could be moving toward plea agreements.

Misty Noel’s trial was set to start Oct. 28, but she and her daughter will now appear that day for status hearings. In Misty Noel's motion to continue her trial, her attorney wrote that negotiations were ongoing and that the parties needed more time to work toward a resolution.

Attorneys for Jamey Noel also filed a motion for immediate auction of his real estate and personal property — including clothing, cigars and collectible vehicles — the day after his sentencing hearing.

“Jamey and the Defendants want to repay the victims. They want his assets to be converted into money that can be distributed to the victims,” his request reads. “The longer the litigation interferes with the liquidation the more unlikely it becomes that the victims will receive money.”

His plea agreement also stipulates restitution including nearly $2.9 million to New Chapel and more than $60,000 to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Noel and his wife, who filed for divorce amid the investigation, are scheduled to appear for a contempt hearing Nov. 13 after records show they fell behind on mortgage payments, in violation with the agreements in the attorney general case.

In Noel’s criminal case, Judge Larry Medlock has approved a motion from the prosecutor asking the court to return 10 vehicles and a 1958 Cessna airplane to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

The list includes a 2024 box truck, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and four Dodge Challengers.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.