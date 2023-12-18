Indiana police serve warrant for plane in ongoing investigation of Jamey Noel

Noel was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with 15 felonies including theft and ghost employment following a nearly five-month investigation by Indiana State Police.

Initial warrants were served in August, and information released last week detailed nine additional warrants served in November.

Court records show Judge Larry Medlock signed a new order Thursday approving a warrant at PrivateFlight Aviation and Aircraft Specialists, based at the Clark Regional Airport in Sellersburg.

The document shows police were looking for a 1958 Cessna 172 fixed-wing plane owned by the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association. State police have the plane in their custody.

They also sought documents including purchase, maintenance, work orders and flight logs of the plane.

Noel is accused of using sheriff’s office employees to work on his personal properties and those of the nonprofit — Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association/New Chapel EMS — he’s operated.

Police also say he moved vehicles through the nonprofit for personal gain, that he and others retained government surplus equipment given to the sheriff’s office and that he used money from the jail’s commissary fund to pay the former Scott County sheriff for consulting work.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.

