Little tiger paws pitter-patter at the Louisville Zoo

Avid visitors might notice one fewer tiger prowling the enclosures of the Louisville Zoo. And oddly enough, it is because one, tiny, additional tiger just made their appearance in the world.

Last Monday, the zoo’s Sumatran tiger Jingga gave birth to a tiger cub.

That brings the zoo’s Sumatran tiger population up to three.

The small, island tiger sub-species are endangered which means conservation efforts, like zoo breeding, are critical to their longevity.

“They are globally managed, which is not a real common occurrence,” Louisville Zoo director Dan Maloney. “A lot of species are just managed regionally, but these, because they're so rare, are managed globally.”

That means zoos and other organizations across the globe are working to breed and maintain the species.

Jingga’s cub, which was fathered by the zoo’s other adult Sumatran tiger, Kami Sambal, is the first tiger cub of any type born at the zoo in 20 years.

“We feel that it's important to have this assurance population where hopefully those animals on Sumatra will continue to be protected, but they're under a lot of pressure,” Maloney said.

Keeping a healthy population of different tigers alive is a key part of conservation work.

“These species that are planned cooperatively, you want to try to keep the bloodlines as healthy as possible, so you try to minimize relatedness,” Maloney said.

This week, young zoo visitors reflected on what they’d miss if long-term tiger conservation is unsuccessful.

“[I’d miss] the little babies and seeing them attack other animals,” said 7-year-old Elias Mahorn.

“I would be shocked, I’d like fall over and hurt my head,” Henry, Elias’ younger brother, said.

The zoo has welcomed several new animals recently, including two red pandas and a pair of koalas. The zoo also announced it would be relocating its elephants, Mikki and Punch, in Spring 2025.

Maloney said the changes respond to the zoo’s ability to adequately care for the animals who live there.

“We look at what we can do to contribute to the breeding programs. Then we look at, you know, what animals are appropriate for the spaces we have in the climate that we have,” Maloney said.

The same goes for how the zoo will proceed with the tiger cub.

Maloney said as of now Jingga is doing everything right and keepers are monitoring mom and baby via camera. There are no plans for keepers and medical staff to check in on the baby directly until it reaches at least the four-week mark.

And even then Maloney said it would be several months before Jingga and the cub were placed in a public enclosure. Until then, the zoo has two live cams inside the private den where Jingga and the baby tiger are bonding.

The sex of the tiger remains unknown, but Maloney disclosed his rooting for it to be a girl.

Like past zoo babies, there will be a fundraiser to vote on the tiger cub's name.

Maze Mann and Melanie Cox, both six, shared some ideas during their recent trip to the zoo.

“I think if it was a girl…I would name it probably Minnie Mouse,” Maze said.

Melanie was more direct.

“Rory, since they, like, roar,” she said.

