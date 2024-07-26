© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Police shoot, kill man in southwest Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT
Police crime scene tape at night
Creative Commons
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police fatally shot a man outside a home near the Valley Station neighborhood Thursday night.

Louisville interim Police Chief Paul Humphrey said officers responded to an “unknown active trouble” call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive.

Humphrey said officers encountered an agitated man inside a home with his family. Officers began a dialogue. He said the man, whom he identified as Hispanic, left the home and approached officers with a knife. Police told the man to drop the knife but he didn’t, so they used Tasers before shooting him, Humphrey said. He said officers attempted to render aid.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for LMPD declined to answer a question about whether there was a language barrier between police and the man, citing department policy regarding investigations of shootings by officers.

LMPD has not named the officers who were part of the incident.

“This is a distressing moment for both the officers as well as the family, however we are grateful that no one else was injured in this incident,” Humphrey said.

WDRB reports the man’s family members told a reporter the man called 911 seeking medical help because he believed he was having hallucinations.

Humphrey said LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the event, and the department will release body camera footage within 10 business days, in line with protocol.
Tags
News LouisvilleJefferson CountyLMPDpolice
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is LPM's City Editor. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
See stories by Amina Elahi
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.