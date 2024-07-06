2024 Louisville Pride Festival puts a diverse array of local talent out front

The day will be packed full of performances on multiple stages, there will be two drag shows featuring local drag artists.

Musical performers at the Louisville Pride Festival include:

AHC is a Louisville-based artist and producer. She is a one-person machine, creating her own beats, lyrics and visuals.

“To me, that's such an important expression, the production itself. I just want to make sure it's 100% everything I want. It's a lot, but it's like I love doing it,” AHC said.

Her performance at the Louisville Pride Festival will be her first time getting to experience the event.

“This is a huge opportunity,” AHC said. “I'm super excited to just be part of it and see how, how it all goes.”

Her music spans genres, from house music to hip-hop to hyper-pop. She said one of her biggest influences is SOPHIE, a hyper-pop, transgender artist who died in 2021.

Her most recent album “multicolor” is heavily hyper-pop influenced.

“I feel like this crowd will really enjoy it. Because a lot of my inspiration is LGBTQ artists and styles,” AHC said. “So I mean, I'm grateful for everybody who does listen to me, but I feel like it'll probably connect more [with this audience].”

AHC said she’s looking forward to being part of an event where community and representation are at the forefront.

“It’s always good to feel represented… feel seen and represented and like you're not alone,” she said. “It's always good to have a community and people that you can stay in with…and you know, be yourself.”

The theme of this year’s festival is “homecoming,” and inclusion is at the crux of the organizers’ goals.

“It's about welcoming everyone to a place they belong, filled with love, acceptance and pride,” said Louisville Pride Foundation executive director Ebony Cross in a news release. “We invite everyone to join us for a day of joy, music, unity and health."

The festival is set for Sept. 14 on Bardstown Road between Longest Avenue and Grinstead Drive. The event is separate from Kentuckiana Pride which took place last month at Waterfront Park.