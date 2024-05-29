City announces Camp Taylor pool renovations, set to reopen in 2025

On Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the city’s renovation plans for the Camp Taylor public pool. It’s projected to open again by next Memorial day.

The pool closed in 2019 after decades of disrepair and insufficient investment.

The city is using $9 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to renovate Camp Taylor and the Algonquin pool in west Louisville.

“By next summer, we will have four public pools open throughout our city and we will continue to invest in more in the years to come,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg unveiled the new Camp Taylor pool renderings, which include a zero-depth ramp, lap and exercise lanes, a shaded area and a waterslide.

City officials said they plan to offer swim lessons and other programming for kids and seniors at other pools this year, and will introduce those offerings at Camp Taylor when it reopens.

Metro Parks and Recreation director Jason Canuel said the city plans to evaluate construction bids for the Camp Taylor pool in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is to have both of these pools open Memorial Day next year. And there's a lot that we have to get done between now and then,” he said.

This follows the city’s previous announcement on reconstruction plans for the Algonquin pool, which was also built in the 1960s.

That project was awarded to Lexington-based Calhoun Construction Services for $7.2 million this month. The company previously worked on Derby City Gaming and projects at Churchill Downs.

LPM News previously reported city officials said the budget falls $2.5 million short of the estimated construction costs for the Algonquin pool.

The following facilites with city-owned pools will be open in Louisville this summer:

Fairdale at Nelson Hornbeck Park, 709 Fairdale Rd., 40218

The pool is open from noon to 5 p.m., every day but Monday.

Sun Valley at Sun Valley Park, 6505 Bethany Ln., 40272

The pool is open from noon to 5 p.m., every day but Wednesday.

The admission fee for ages 12 and under is $2 admission, and $3 for ages 13 and older.

Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, 201 Reservoir Ave., 40206

The center is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 3 p.m. on weekends. Admission costs $3 a day for ages 3-12, $8 a day for adults up to 54, and $4.50 a day for seniors 55 and older. Memberships are also available.