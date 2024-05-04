© 2024 Louisville Public Media

UPDATE: Mystik Dan claims victory by a nose at 150th Kentucky Derby

Louisville Public Media | By Justin Hicks
Published May 4, 2024 at 8:35 PM EDT
Three horses speed towards the finish line at Churchill Downs.
Justin Hicks
/
LPM
The 150th Kentucky Derby came down to a three-horse photo finish.

Mystik Dan took home the top prize at the 150th Kentucky Derby. The trainer and jockey also won at the Kentucky Oaks just the day before.

When Mystik Dan crossed the finish line at Churchill Downs on Saturday night with 18-1 odds, it was a close call. After running over a mile in two minutes and three seconds in the 150th Kentucky Derby, the horse finished just a nose ahead of contenders Sierra Leone and Forever Young.

After the race, jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. said he asked an outrider, “Oh god did we just win the Kentucky Derby?”

It was a true photo finish as fans and officials stared at replay screens afterwards to confirm the results.

“Yes, that was the longest two minutes in sports,” Hernandez joked. “[I went] from the fastest two minutes to the longest.”

The win made him the first rider since 2009 to win both the Kentucky Oaks, on horse Thorpedo Anna, and the Kentucky Derby.

At the same moment, trainer Kenny McPeek became the first trainer to win both the Oaks and Derby since 1952. The Lexington-area native said the Derby wins “means everything” to him.

“Having grown up around Keeneland all my life, I can remember my grandfather took me to races at Keeneland when I was a boy. It’s just been an amazing journey,” McPeek said.

The official results were:

  1. Mystic Dan
  2. Sierra Leone
  3. Forever Young
  4. Catching Freedom
  5. Resilience
  6. Stronghold
  7. Honor Marie
  8. Endlessly
  9. Dornoch
  10. Track Phantom
  11. West Saratoga
  12. Domestic Product
  13. Epic Ride
  14. Fierceness (the morning line favorite)
  15. Society Man
  16. Just Steel
  17. Grand Mo the First
  18. Catalytic
  19. Just a Touch

This story was updated.
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
