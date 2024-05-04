LIVE UPDATES
Kentucky Derby 2024: Scenes from the 150th Run for the Roses
Derby Day 2024 is here. Race fans packed Churchill Downs to celebrate the 150th Run for the Roses. LPM News reporters and editors are on site to bring you the latest from the track.
Cheers from the stands
Amelia Lingerfelt of Dallas, Texas, and her family cheer on the winner of a race in the lead up to the Kentucky Derby.
Lingerfelt was born in Louisville and has family here. She says she returns every year for the derby.
Protesters question horses' safety
Outside the track, a couple of animal rights protesters hold signs opposing the horse racing industry.
Last year, a dozen horses died within a month at the track leading to investigations and heightened scrutiny.
As a result, Churchill Downs canceled its season midway through.
You can read more about the investigations and new safety measures in our story.
On the bucket list
Churchill Downs began filling up soon after the gates opened on Saturday morning.
Washington state residents Bill & Allison Brewer were out waiting to get a picture with the track’s statue of the legendary racehorse Secretariat.
Coming to the Derby was a bucket list item for them.
“A group of friends were coming and we decided to tag along,” Bill Brewer said.
The Brewers were excited to experience everything Derby has to offer the food, the drinks and of course the horse racing.
“This is just truly historic. We are at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby,” Bill Brewer said.
Another large part of the Derby experience is the fashion.
Lauren Hurley traveled from Penssylvia with a show-stopping Derby hat. She designed it herself.
“I wanted a really, really big large hat,” Hurley said. “I wanted that classy dress look and a hat to be my statement.”
She started off with an orange base and added flowers, feathers, bows and tulle in more hues of orange, blue and white to create a sky-high hat.
Hurley had her whole family in town for the race coming from all over the country. She said experiencing Derby with them was definitely worth the travel.
“[I’m] loving every minute of it,” Hurley said.