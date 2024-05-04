© 2024 Louisville Public Media

LIVE UPDATES

Kentucky Derby 2024: Scenes from the 150th Run for the Roses

Published May 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
A jockey splashes water on his face after a race.
Justin Hicks
/
Kentucky Public Radio
Jockey Declan Cannon splashes water on his face following the fourth race at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Derby Day 2024 is here. Race fans packed Churchill Downs to celebrate the 150th Run for the Roses. LPM News reporters and editors are on site to bring you the latest from the track.

betting on a winner

Cheers from the stands

Posted May 4, 2024 at 1:35 PM EDT

Derby Fan cheers from the stands.
Justin Hicks
/
KPR
Amelia Lingerfelt of Dallas, Texas, and her family cheer on the winner of a race in the lead up to the Kentucky Derby.

Amelia Lingerfelt of Dallas, Texas, and her family cheer on the winner of a race in the lead up to the Kentucky Derby.

Lingerfelt was born in Louisville and has family here. She says she returns every year for the derby.

horses on the track
Justin Hicks
/
KPR
Horses on the track at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Equestrian ethics

Protesters question horses' safety

By Ryan Van Velzer

Posted May 4, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Animal rights protesters outside the Kentucky Derby.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
KPR
Animal rights protesters outside the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Outside the track, a couple of animal rights protesters hold signs opposing the horse racing industry.

Last year, a dozen horses died within a month at the track leading to investigations and heightened scrutiny.

As a result, Churchill Downs canceled its season midway through.

You can read more about the investigations and new safety measures in our story.
Fans flood the track

On the bucket list

By Breya Jones

Posted May 4, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT

Churchill Downs began filling up soon after the gates opened on Saturday morning.

Washington state residents Bill & Allison Brewer were out waiting to get a picture with the track’s statue of the legendary racehorse Secretariat.

Bill and Allison Brewer show off their outfits at Derby 150 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Breya Jones
/
LPM
Bill and Allison Brewer show off their outfits at Derby 150 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Coming to the Derby was a bucket list item for them.

“A group of friends were coming and we decided to tag along,” Bill Brewer said.

The Brewers were excited to experience everything Derby has to offer the food, the drinks and of course the horse racing.

“This is just truly historic. We are at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby,” Bill Brewer said.

Another large part of the Derby experience is the fashion.

Lauren Hurley traveled from Penssylvia with a show-stopping Derby hat. She designed it herself.

“I wanted a really, really big large hat,” Hurley said. “I wanted that classy dress look and a hat to be my statement.”

She started off with an orange base and added flowers, feathers, bows and tulle in more hues of orange, blue and white to create a sky-high hat.

Lauren Hurley shows off her Derby Hat at the Kentucky Derby, on Saturday May 4, 2024.
Breya Jones
/
LPM
Lauren Hurley shows off her Derby Hat at the Kentucky Derby, on Saturday May 4, 2024.

Hurley had her whole family in town for the race coming from all over the country. She said experiencing Derby with them was definitely worth the travel.

“[I’m] loving every minute of it,” Hurley said.