Kentucky Derby 2024: Scenes from the 150th Run for the Roses

Churchill Downs began filling up soon after the gates opened on Saturday morning.

Washington state residents Bill & Allison Brewer were out waiting to get a picture with the track’s statue of the legendary racehorse Secretariat.

Breya Jones / LPM Bill and Allison Brewer show off their outfits at Derby 150 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Coming to the Derby was a bucket list item for them.

“A group of friends were coming and we decided to tag along,” Bill Brewer said.

The Brewers were excited to experience everything Derby has to offer the food, the drinks and of course the horse racing.

“This is just truly historic. We are at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby,” Bill Brewer said.

Another large part of the Derby experience is the fashion.

Lauren Hurley traveled from Penssylvia with a show-stopping Derby hat. She designed it herself.

“I wanted a really, really big large hat,” Hurley said. “I wanted that classy dress look and a hat to be my statement.”

She started off with an orange base and added flowers, feathers, bows and tulle in more hues of orange, blue and white to create a sky-high hat.

Breya Jones / LPM Lauren Hurley shows off her Derby Hat at the Kentucky Derby, on Saturday May 4, 2024.

Hurley had her whole family in town for the race coming from all over the country. She said experiencing Derby with them was definitely worth the travel.

“[I’m] loving every minute of it,” Hurley said.

