Thorpedo Anna leaves competition in the mud at Kentucky Oaks

Out of a field of over a dozen three-year-old fillies on a soaking wet track, Thorpedo Anna and jockey Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. won the lion’s share of a $1.5 million purse at the Kentucky Oaks. They were followed distantly by Just F Y I in second and Regulatory Risk in third.

After the race, Hernandez said Thropedo Anna’s victory was made possible through a lot of trust between him and trainer Kenny McPeek.

“It’s just been a great relationship and I’ve been fortunate enough to fall into a great spot,” Hernandez said.

1 of 11 — FansAtTheTrack_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg Fans flocked to Churchill Downs on Friday to watch the running of the 2024 Kentucky Oaks. Many wore pink in honor of breast cancer survivors. Justin Hicks 2 of 11 — LosingJockey_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg A jockey covered in mud walks away from a muddy track after losing the Kentucky Oaks horse race. Justin Hicks 3 of 11 — PonchoStruggle_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg A fan at Churchill Downs on Friday struggled with a plastic poncho. It rain sporadically throughout the day, causing many to protect their fancy derby duds with plastic. Justin Hicks 4 of 11 — CheeringHorseRace_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks A group of fans cheer at the result of a race leading up to the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Justin Hicks 5 of 11 — A spectator watches a horse race leading up to the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. A spectator watches a horse race leading up to the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Justin Hicks 6 of 11 — Cigar_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg A man smokes a cigar and drinks a Mint Julep at Churchill Downs before the Kentucky Oaks race. Justin Hicks 7 of 11 — Fans_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.JPG A group of fans celebrating a 50th birthday — and the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby — dressed up in courtly outfits pose for a picture in front of the racetrack before the Kentucky Oaks race. Justin Hicks 8 of 11 — PonchoDerbyHat_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg Churchill Downs spectator Amanda LeBlanc expertly kept her fascinator dry under clear plastic on a rainy Kentucky Oaks day. Justin Hicks 9 of 11 — GregoriaBanuelos_2024KentuckyOaks_JustinHicks_05032024 Gregorio Baneulos refers to himself as "Mexican Elvis" for his outfit for Oaks Justin Hicks / LPM 10 of 11 — InflatableHorseHat_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg One fan takes a selfie while wearing an inflatable hat shaped like a horse. Justin Hicks 11 of 11 — PinkDress_2024KentuckyOaks_ByJustinHicks.jpg A woman wearing a bright pink dress and hat with a matching pink fan poses for a photo at the 2024 Kentucky Oaks. Justin Hicks

Thorpedo Anna won easily, pulling away from contenders in the final straightaway leading to the finish line.

McPeek said he was confident as they prepared for the Oaks, since he didn’t see any other horse with a time that came close to theirs.

“For those that don’t know, I have been quoted repeatedly all week, 'They better bring a bear because I’ve got a grizzly,'” he said.

The trainer and jockey combination also have a horse in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, named Mystik Dan. As to whether they could pull off another big win, McPeek said “count on it.”