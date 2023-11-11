RiverLink resumes toll bridge invoices for customers

RiverLink said in a written statement the invoices will be similar to a credit card or utility bill. The tolling system will create monthly invoices for customers who cross the toll bridges. Those without prepaid accounts will receive one bill per vehicle that includes crossings for the month and any unpaid tolls.

Invoices have been on hold since April while RiverLink searched for a new toll service provider in order to prevent customer confusion and overlap between providers. Officials said it will take time for the new provider to bill customers for held toll crossings.

Customers may see higher invoices from held crossings, which will appear on the first monthly bills. Officials said no late fees will be added to held invoices. Some customers may not receive these invoices until later this year.

RiverLink encourages customers to open a prepaid account for access to lower toll rates, which amount to more than $2.50 in savings per crossing, and waivers on previous fees. Drivers can register for a prepaid account by ordering a free transponder and registering the vehicle’s license plate to monitor toll bridge crossings.

Toll rates increased by 4.9% after RiverLink implemented a hike in July. Rates for all three bridges range between $2.52 and $15.09.

Officials said all transaction activity should be up to date by early 2024. Toll fees apply to the Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge — both of which carry Interstate 65 — and the Lewis and Clark Bridge, which carries Interstate 265.