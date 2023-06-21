Toll bridges between Southern Indiana and Louisville are set to charge more

Rates will range from $2.52 to $15.09, depending on vehicle size and how the driver pays the toll.

Toll rates increase annually by 2.5% unless the rate of inflation based on the Consumer Price Index is higher. The April 2023 CPI used to calculate this increase was 4.9%.

Graphic courtesy of RiverLink. / In each of the three sizes of vehicle, the prepaid account and transponder method of payment is the least expensive.

Tolling is in place on the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 Kennedy Bridge and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect and Utica, Indiana.

Toll revenue goes towards the Ohio River Bridges Project and to pay for operations and maintenance of the bridges and roadways in the area.

