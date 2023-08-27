© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Sherman Minton construction continues with intermittent closures possible

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published August 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
This picture shows the Sherman Minton Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River to connect Louisville with Southern Indiana. In front of the bridge is an amphitheater shell on a large lawn.
John Boyle
/
LPM
The Sherman Minton Renewal project is expected to add up to 30 years of life to the aging bridge.

After weeks of emergency repairs, drivers can now get to downtown New Albany via the Sherman Minton Bridge. But, overnight lane closures are still possible as part of a longer, multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project.

Work to restore the more than 60-year-old bridge has been ongoing for the past two years as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project, impacting traffic between Southern Indiana and Louisville.

But the bridge abruptly closed in late July, when engineers discovered emergency repairs were needed to a portion of the Kentucky span.

It took more than a week to restore two-way traffic on the lower deck. The westbound lane on the upper deck reopened just days ago.

The Sherman Minton Bridge is one of only two non-tolled bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana.

The project is now in its third phase, which focuses on the first half of Indiana-bound construction on the upper deck of the bridge.

Officials say the overall project is expected to be completed next year.

News
