Sherman Minton construction continues with intermittent closures possible

Work to restore the more than 60-year-old bridge has been ongoing for the past two years as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project, impacting traffic between Southern Indiana and Louisville.

But the bridge abruptly closed in late July, when engineers discovered emergency repairs were needed to a portion of the Kentucky span.

It took more than a week to restore two-way traffic on the lower deck. The westbound lane on the upper deck reopened just days ago.

The Sherman Minton Bridge is one of only two non-tolled bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana.

The project is now in its third phase, which focuses on the first half of Indiana-bound construction on the upper deck of the bridge.

Officials say the overall project is expected to be completed next year.

