Sherman Minton Bridge closed for emergency repairs

The Sherman Minton Renewal team, which is rehabilitating the 61-year-old bridge , announced Thursday morning its immediate full closure until further notice, after a part of the deck on the Kentucky span was found to be in need of repair.

Officials have not yet provided details on the issues found or when repairs will be finished. Updates are expected this week.

The closure comes less than 12 hours after project leaders announced the westbound Interstate 64 lane, which provides access to New Albany, would be closing for immediate repairs.

Bridge access has been limited since rehabilitation of the six-lane, double-decker bridge began in 2021. According to the project timeline, construction is expected to be done next year. It’s not clear how the recent discovery may affect that.

The bridge is one of two non-tolled options between Kentucky and Southern Indiana, and the only one connecting to New Albany and Floyd County.

Officials suggest drivers use alternate routes through I-65 and I-265.

This story was updated.

