News

U.S. appeals court allows Ky. gender-affirming care ban to stay in effect for now

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
A large group of protestors hold up colorful signs that support trans rights and decry Senate Bill 150, which became law after the 2023 legislative session.
Jess Clark
/
LPM
Protesters demanded the Jefferson County Board of Education refuse to comply with new state restrictions on transgender kids.

An appeals court declined to reinstate a block on Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender kids. But that isn't the final word on the issue.

A U.S. appeals court ruled Monday that Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender minors can stay in effect for now.

The ban was briefly blocked by a district court judge, but he reversed his decision a couple of weeks ago. That reversal stemmed from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' recent decision to let a similar ban on gender-affirming care take effect in Tennessee.

Plaintiffs challenging the Kentucky law asked the same appeals court to temporarily block the commonwealth's law again, but the court declined.

The panel of judges doesn’t think the plaintiffs will win their case. But Monday’s ruling isn’t the final word on that.

The case will keep working its way through the courts.

News healthKentucky
