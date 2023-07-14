© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

New court ruling lets Kentucky’s gender-affirming care ban take effect

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published July 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender minors takes effect immediately. That’s because a judge decided Friday pause the injunction that temporarily blocked the law.

The same federal judge who temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy reversed course on Friday.

U.S. District Judge David Hale issued an injunction on June 28 that prevented part of Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150 from taking effect while a broader lawsuit challenging its constitutionality continues.

However, on Friday, Hale granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to pause that injunction until a future ruling by a U.S. appeals court.

Hale cited a ruling last week by that same appeals court, which lifted an injunction against a similar ban on gender-affirming care in Tennessee.

This story will be updated.

News Kentuckylgbtq
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is LPM's health reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
