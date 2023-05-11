© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Are we on the other side of COVID-19?

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published May 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
A health care worker tests a student for COVID-19.
A health care provider tests a student at Pleasure Ridge Park High School for COVID-19 in September 2021.

The global pandemic has lessened, but not gone away. Now what?

It’s our fourth spring living with COVID-19, and pretty much everywhere you go, it looks like it’s over. Fewer people are masking, and you're less likely to be asked for proof of vaccination. But are we actually past the pandemic?

With a downward trend in numbers, the World Health Organization has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. And national emergency status in the U.S. ends this week thanks to a bipartisan resolution signed by President Joe Biden. That means, for example, your insurance company no longer has to cover diagnostic testing, including at-home testing kits.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk with doctors about where we are with a global pandemic that literally changed the world in March, 2020. Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your remaining concerns and questions about COVID-19.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
