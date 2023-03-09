This week ‘In Conversation’: Are you getting enough sleep?

Sleep: The final frontier. Or that’s what it feels like when you have trouble drifting off.

And while sleep may do a body good, half of all adults have dealt with insomnia at one time or another, and one in 10 experience chronic insomnia .

On this week’s “In Conversation,” in honor of Sleep Awareness Week starting on March 12, we discuss how to get better sleep, how sleep impacts our health, and how sleep-deprived bodies interact with the world—including children who have to get up at the crack of dawn to stand on a bus stop.

We’ll also unpack the results of the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department .