© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Are you getting enough sleep?

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
Sleep
Shutterstock
/

Sleep: The final frontier. Or that’s what it feels like when you have trouble drifting off.

And while sleep may do a body good, half of all adults have dealt with insomnia at one time or another, and one in 10 experience chronic insomnia.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” in honor of Sleep Awareness Week starting on March 12, we discuss how to get better sleep, how sleep impacts our health, and how sleep-deprived bodies interact with the world—including children who have to get up at the crack of dawn to stand on a bus stop.

We’ll also unpack the results of the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

Tags
News In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content