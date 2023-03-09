This week ‘In Conversation’: Are you getting enough sleep?
Sleep: The final frontier. Or that’s what it feels like when you have trouble drifting off.
And while sleep may do a body good, half of all adults have dealt with insomnia at one time or another, and one in 10 experience chronic insomnia.
On this week’s “In Conversation,” in honor of Sleep Awareness Week starting on March 12, we discuss how to get better sleep, how sleep impacts our health, and how sleep-deprived bodies interact with the world—including children who have to get up at the crack of dawn to stand on a bus stop.
We’ll also unpack the results of the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
