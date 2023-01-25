© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Teaching civics

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST
classroom stock photo
1 of 1
Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Reading, writing, and arithmetic are the basics of a good education. So is basic civics, like the three pillars of government: legislative, executive, and judicial.

But are students still taught civics? And how do teachers approach it in the wake of the Jan. 6th insurrection, continued 2020 election denial, and the protracted vote to make Kevin McCarthy speaker of the House of Representatives?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk to education experts about how threats to democracy influence the way today’s students are being taught civics, and the impact on society when many don’t know how their local, state, and federal governments work.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

Tags
News In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content