State attributes two deaths to winter storm gripping Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear, during a Friday morning news conference, attributed the death of two Kentuckians to a winter storm that brought snow and extreme cold to the region. One person died in a vehicle accident in western Kentucky, another in Louisville who was described as “housing insecure.”

Referencing tornadoes and floods that struck the state, the governor said it’s been “a long 12 months with the weather that’s come at us.”

“Let’s not lose one more,” Beshear said. “Stay inside, stay off the roads, stay safe, and stay alive.”

Louisville Metro Police say they are investigating after the body of an adult male was discovered on the 4000 block of Parthenia Ave. on Thursday night. There were no obvious signs of trauma. Before Beshear’s news conference, police said they were awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The National Weather Service is projecting highs of just 5 degrees Friday. Strong wind gusts will make things even colder, at times dipping temperatures down around minus 30. NWS also reported snowfall totals at about 2 inches, with a chance of more flurries in the evening.

Louisville city officials say when snow stopped at roughly 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews were out plowing and salting. Most major two-lane roads are passable , however they say there may still be patches of ice and motorists should drive with caution. Plows will be out operating all day, clearing and treating the city’s 111 snow routes.

“We are still in this storm,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Staying off the roads today is still the best guidance.”

Gray said if motorists absolutely need to get on the road, they should have plenty of fuel and bring an emergency kit in case the vehicle gets disabled by weather conditions.

LMPD said it responded to nearly two dozen traffic incidents since the snow began last night.

Between power companies LG&E and Duke Energy , several hundred customers in the Louisville area are without power. Across the state, Beshear said a little more than 24,000 homes were without power, as of Friday morning.

Officials announced additional tips and resources earlier this week to stay safe during the winter weather.

This story was updated at 11 a.m.