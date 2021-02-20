© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: Black History Month 2021

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 20, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
102020 Say Their Names mural_3 STOCK
A mural depicting Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Sandra Bland, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd adorns the side of a building at 11th and West Main St.

For many  people, February is associated with Black History Month as closely as July is associated with Independence Day.

But this year’s Black History Month lands differently. It’s the first one after national and local protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. 

It’s happening as hundreds of businesses and organizations make big public statements about equity and how Black Lives Matter.

On this week’s "In Conversation," we talk with professors and cultural curators on how to celebrate Black history smack dab in the middle of current historic Black moments.  

We also talk about a little known figure in Black Kentucky history: Julia Chinn, an enslaved woman and the common-law wife of Richard Mentor Johnson, who became the ninth vice-president of the United States.

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210219184426-Final02192021_BlackHistoryMonth2021.mp3

 

Tags
News Black History Monthbreonna taylorJulia Chinn
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content