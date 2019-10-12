© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Less Than A Month Until Election Day

By Ryland Barton
Published October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, a judge says that Republican attorney general candidate Daniel Cameronis eligible to run, ruling against a claim that he doesn’t have enough experience.

Teachers in several rural districts received emails to this week on their official accounts supporting Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection.

And Bevin’s attempt to reshape Kentucky’s Medicaid system is back in court. It's all in this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Less Than A Month Until Election Day

 

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content