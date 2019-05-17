© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Last Push Before The Primary

By Laura Ellis
Published May 17, 2019 at 11:23 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, candidates for governor and other statewide offices made their final pitches ahead of the primary election.

Democrats running for governor participated in three televised debates, Republicans running for attorney general continued to sling mud at each other, and one of Gov. Matt Bevin’s primary challengers still thinks he’ll win.

Jean West and Ryland Barton talk about it on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to this week's show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Last Push Before The Primary

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
