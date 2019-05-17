Kentucky Politics Distilled: Last Push Before The Primary

This week in Kentucky politics, candidates for governor and other statewide offices made their final pitches ahead of the primary election.

Democrats running for governor participated in three televised debates, Republicans running for attorney general continued to sling mud at each other, and one of Gov. Matt Bevin’s primary challengers still thinks he’ll win.

Jean West and Ryland Barton talk about it on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

