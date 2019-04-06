© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Protesters, Primary Season Begins

By Ryland Barton
Published April 6, 2019 at 12:49 AM EDT
Kentucky Capitol

This week in Kentucky politics, Mitch McConnell was hounded by hecklers in public once again, an appeals court upheld a state abortion law that had previously been struck down, and battles over Kentucky primary elections started to heat up.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: McConnell Protesters, Primary Season Begins

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
Related Content