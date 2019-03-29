© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Last-Minute Overhaul Of The Pension System

By Laura Ellis
Published March 29, 2019 at 9:54 PM EDT
capitol-9219

The Kentucky legislative session ended this week with lawmakers passing last-minute bills, including major financial legislation dealing with pensions and taxes. The Republican-led legislature also overrode the two bills that Gov. Matt Bevin had vetoed earlier this week.

Bevin still has the opportunity to strike down any of the legislation that passed on the last day, but lawmakers will not be able to override any more of his vetoes.

The legislature is now finished passing bills for the year, unless the governor calls lawmakers back to Frankfort for a special session, which he says he won’t do. Next year, the legislature will return to pass a new two-year state budget and tax plan.

Ryland Barton joins Jean West to explain, on this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Last-Minute Overhaul Of The Pension System

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content