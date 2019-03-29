Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Last-Minute Overhaul Of The Pension System

The Kentucky legislative session ended this week with lawmakers passing last-minute bills, including major financial legislation dealing with pensions and taxes. The Republican-led legislature also overrode the two bills that Gov. Matt Bevin had vetoed earlier this week.

Bevin still has the opportunity to strike down any of the legislation that passed on the last day, but lawmakers will not be able to override any more of his vetoes.

The legislature is now finished passing bills for the year, unless the governor calls lawmakers back to Frankfort for a special session, which he says he won’t do. Next year, the legislature will return to pass a new two-year state budget and tax plan.

Ryland Barton joins Jean West to explain, on this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

