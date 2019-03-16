Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Flurry Of Last-Minute Activity In the General Assembly
This week we look at the bills that passed this session -- many of them late Thursday night. The legislation includes a requirement that public schools prominently display "In God We Trust," a decrease in the amount you can be compensated for the power your solar panels add to the energy grid, and four abortion-related bills. The bills will now head to the governor's office.
Listen to this week's show:
