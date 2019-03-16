© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Flurry Of Last-Minute Activity In the General Assembly

By Laura Ellis
Published March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week we look at the bills that passed this session -- many of them late Thursday night. The legislation includes a requirement that public schools prominently display "In God We Trust," a decrease in the amount you can be compensated for the power your solar panels add to the energy grid, and four abortion-related bills. The bills will now head to the governor's office.

 

Listen to this week's show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A Flurry Of Last-Minute Activity In the General Assembly

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content